Something in common? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry compared herself to Khloé Kardashian following speculation she is pregnant with baby No. 2 with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “I guess me and Khloé are the same person LOL,” the 28-year-old tweeted on Wednesday, May 13.

The MTV personality is currently pregnant with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. The former flames already share 2-year-old son Lux, who they welcomed in 2017. Since then, they have been in an on-again, off-again romantic relationship.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Although Kailyn seemingly hinted both ladies were pregnant by their exes who wronged them in the past — Tristan cheated on Khloé while Chris also was allegedly unfaithful to Kailyn —the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, denied she is having another child.

“I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS,” Khloé tweeted on Thursday, May 14. “People swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

Fans started to speculate Khloé was expecting after the blonde beauty started posting a lot of throwback photos, similarly to when Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster a secret. Several other photos were cropped from the waist up, leaving many to suggest the Good American founder had edited her baby bump.

Like Kailyn, Khloé’s relationship with the father of her child, 29, has been tumultuous. She and Tristan first linked up in 2016 and appeared to be doing just fine until the NBA player allegedly cheated on the model days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, in 2018. Although Khloé seemingly forgave him, he cheated on her again with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. After his second run-in with infidelity, they split up in March of that year.

While they are not an item, they do the best they can to coparent their toddler. The two have been in quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic for the sake of True, 2, but those close to the former flames are “convinced there’s more to it,” a source exclusively told In Touch in March.

It looks like Kailyn and Khloé aren’t as similar as the Teen Mom star thought!