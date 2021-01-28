Dusting off her shoulders. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry defended her choice to get lip injections after sharing a new video detailing her cosmetic journey.

“SO grateful to @allureaestheticsllc for helping me achieve the results I want over the past few months! To help further educate and give behind-the-scenes, I got to bring you guys along for the process,” the mom of four, 28, captioned a new clip via Instagram on Wednesday, January 27. “Getting work done seems to be such a taboo topic, and with the right professionals and plenty of research, it can be done correctly and shouldn’t be shameful. I am beyond happy with my results, and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them throughout 2021.”

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Some fans praised the MTV mama for sharing her experience so candidly, while others felt she shouldn’t be altering her appearance at such a “young” age. “It’s not necessary AND it makes you look OLDER,” one social media user argued.

Kailyn explained that she is happy with the way her pout turned out and at the end of the day, it’s her decision. “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Personally, there’s nothing wrong with someone having something done that they want and makes them feel better about themselves,” the 16 & Pregnant alum responded to the commenter. “I can’t stress the importance of doing your research and finding a talented injector that performs quality work like mine.”

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Over the past few months, the Pothead Haircare founder has not only been working on obtaining her dream lips, but also her post-baby body. Kailyn flaunted her postpartum figure in a black swimsuit during a fun-filled afternoon at Dreamworks Water Park in New Jersey on January 25. The Pride Over Pity author gushed over it being her youngest son, Creed’s “first time in the water.”

Kailyn welcomed baby No. 4, her second with ex Chris Lopez, in July 2020. She also has son Lincoln, 7, with ex Javi Marroquin and son Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera.

Earlier this month, Chris opened up about his coparenting “conflict” with Kailyn and how much he hopes they can reconcile for both Lux and Creed’s sakes. “We’re going to have to come to some type of agreement, you know, a respect level,” he said. “You might not believe in something that I do, so respect that. You feel me? And I feel like that’s what a lot of parents do. Some parents believe in whatever and other parents don’t, so it causes conflict. Nah, we ain’t doing that over here.”