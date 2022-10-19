Kaia Gerber has taken the fashion world by storm. Sure, her mother, Cindy Crawford, is one of the queens of the modeling industry, but Kaia has made a name for herself on her own. When she’s not owning the runway in fashion’s hottest trends, the California native is often sharing endless bikini photos online.

Not to be biased, but the model has some of the best bikini moments and it’s all thanks to her precious pups. Almost all of her poolside Instagram pictures in a cute swimmy feature her furry friends, and it’s too precious.

“Thank you @thelabellefoundation for finding me the perfect forever cuddle buddy & the best friend a girl could ask for. Welcome to the family milo boy mama loves you,” she captioned her July 2020 Instagram photo with the dog while rocking a yellow bikini.

Although the beauty icon is an active social media user and has 8.2 million followers, she sometimes struggles with the false life perceptions social media creates.

“It’s definitely important to be aware of how much time you spend on social media and what you’re using it for – if it’s to compare yourself to other people that can be really tough on your self-esteem,” she told Elle Magazine in July 2022.

Kaia works hard to sport her incredible figure through various boot camp-style workouts. Her fitness trainer, Kirk Myers, shared the model’s workout routine via Instagram in 2021 and it’s anything but easy. The influencer strengthens her stability and core through various workouts on hemisphere balls and also adds extra resilience while wearing resistance bands throughout most of her workout.

Instead of zoning in on a strict diet, Kaia listens to her body’s wants and needs and eats accordingly. Pasta and bread are on her daily menu to help keep her fueled throughout her jam-packed days. She even revealed penne pasta with vodka sauce is always in her meal rotation as it’s one of her best-made meals.

“Staying in shape is definitely something I think about, but I don’t let it get in the way. I’m active, but I’m not just going to wake up and go to the gym and not eat pizza. If there’s pizza or if there’s ice cream, I’m going to eat it,” she told Byrdie in 2019.

Kaia prioritizes mental health above all else, which helps keep the rest of her body in check. “I’ve just really been taking the time to make sure I’m healthy on the inside,” she told Allure in April 2020. “In our minds, we keep going and going, and you don’t really have time to reflect on how your body is feeling and check back in,” she continued. I’ve been very fortunate to use this time to check in with myself internally and that’s just been a really big part of my routine.”

Keep scrolling to see Kaia’s best bikini photos!