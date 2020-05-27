Family time! Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley hung out with her kids after her ex-husband, Roger Mathews, got flirty in former castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s Instagram comments. The 34-year-old mom seemed unfazed as she played with her children poolside.

“Keep going, Greyson!” the MTV personality yelled to her 4-year-old son before he jumped into their pool in a video shared to her Story on Tuesday, May 26. Meilani, 5, could be seen doing a running start right before her cannonball.

Before the owner of Naturally Woww shared her fun-filled day with her kids, Roger, 44, was caught lurking in Sammi’s Instagram comments, despite the falling out she had with the business owner’s ex-wife. “Looking good, girl,” he gushed on a wedding-themed photo of the bride-to-be.

Shutterstock (3)

The dad’s comment was most likely just in good fun since he is a taken man. Five months after Roger and Jenni finalized their divorce in September 2019, he linked up with Danielle Miele. The hunk and the 31-year-old hairdresser met at a concert in May 2019 but waited until his divorce was official before taking their relationship to the next level.

The businessman wasn’t the only Jersey Shore alum to compliment Christian Biscardi’s fiancé. “Stunning,” Jenni commented with a sparkling heart emoji. It appears Sam was more receptive to the mother’s outreach than the proud father’s. “Thank you!!” she replied to JWoww with a red heart emoji.

The frenemies’ interaction comes after the ladies of Jersey Shore revealed they “drifted apart” from their former roomie in an exclusive interview with In Touch. “[It] sucks,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said of the distance between the cast and their old pal. “We haven’t spoken to her in a while,” Deena Cortese chimed in. Despite falling out of touch, “We do still love her,” JWoww added.

Courtesy of Jenni Farley/Instagram

“I mean she came from a TV show that she clearly doesn’t want to be a part of anymore,” the girlfriend to Zack Carpinello continued. “So, there’s probably that give and take of having us part of certain … I don’t know. I wish we could talk to her about it.”

Sammi’s relationship with the Jersey Shore cast became strained after she decided to not return for their spinoff show, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in 2018. “I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations,” she said in a statement at the time, hinting at her tumultuous relationship with her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Despite their drama, it appears both Roger and Jenni still have love for the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet.