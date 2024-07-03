Justin Timberlake’s mugshot has been turned into art in a Sag Harbor, New York, gallery after he was arrested on DWI charges in the town in the Hamptons.

Two weeks after Justin, 43, was arrested on June 17, Romany Kramoris Gallery began featuring artwork by artist Godfrey Lohman of the “Mirrors” singer’s mugshot. Many pedestrians have stopped by the gallery to take photos of the paintings since its debut, according to Page Six.

“My reaction was, ‘Oh my God!’ That’s great! It’s just great!” gallery owner Romany Kramoris told the outlet about getting the limited edition piece.

The gallery has sold “two or three” of the works, which cost $520 and come in different color variations. Meanwhile, Romany shared that “a lot of people are coming back” to see the piece.

Romany Kramoris Gallery also shared their plans to continue carrying the pieces throughout the summer, so fans have plenty of time to stop by the gallery.

The art gallery got its new notable piece after Justin was arrested on DWI-related charges in the same town. He claimed he only had one drink at the American Hotel while enjoying dinner with friends. After he left the venue, his car was pulled over when he drove through a stop sign and failed to remain on the right side of the road. Justin’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” according to the criminal complaint.

The officer determined that Justin was too intoxicated to be driving, and he was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight” in jail. The “Selfish” singer was released in the morning of June 18 after his arraignment. He was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, as well as two citations for running a stop sign and for failure to keep in lane.

His attorney, Edward Burke Jr., released a statement following his arrest, telling In Touch that Justin’s name will be cleared and that he looked “forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations.” Edward added that they “will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”

Justin will make a virtual appearance in Sag Harbor Village’s Justice Court on July 26 in light of the charges.

The arrest took place amid Justin’s Forget Tomorrow world tour. He hasn’t let the drama stop him from performing, and he has since performed shows in Chicago, New York City and Boston.

Justin even seemingly poked fun at his arrest during his June 29 show in Boston. “So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and … no I’m just kidding,” he told the crowd, which was captured on video and circulated online.

The audience seemed to find the joke hilarious and were heard laughing as Justin insisted the comment was only a joke.

While Justin seems to be in good spirits, an insider exclusively told In Touch that his wife, Jessica Biel, “can’t take much more of this behavior.”