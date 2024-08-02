Justin Timberlake s Driver s License Suspended at DWI Hearing

Justin Timberlake‘s driver’s license was suspended by a judge during a court hearing in his DWI case, multiple outlets report.

The “Mirrors” singer, 43, wore a black shirt and looked solemn as he learned his fate at his re-arraignment on Friday, August 2. Justin appeared remotely via Zoom from Antwerp, Belgium, as he’s currently on tour in Europe. He entered a not guilty plea on the DWI charges.

Not only did Justin lose his driving privileges for the time being, his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., was reprimanded by Sag Harbor Justice Carl Irace for “irresponsible” comments he made at the last court hearing, adding that it “comes off as an attempt to poison the case before it even begins.” The judge stated, “Think about the law … before making comments.”

When asked by reporters outside of court about Judge Irace threatening to impose a gag order if Burke continued to discuss the case in the way he has, the lawyer said, “I don’t see that happening. We all have jobs to do. We’re obligated to zealously defend our client.”

Justin was pulled over by a Sag Harbor, New York, police officer on June 17 after leaving a dinner with pals at the American Hotel to head to a friend’s house.

According to the criminal complaint, his 2025 BMW drove through a stop sign and the vehicle failed “to keep on the right side of the roadway.”

The officer who initiated a traffic stop noted in his report that Justin’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

The Social Network star refused to take a chemical test after failing his field sobriety tests.

Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images

After determining that Justin was “operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” the “SexyBack” singer, was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight” in jail before his arraignment on June 18. Justin was later released on his own recognizance without bail and his mugshot was released to the media.

“[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” Justin’s attorney Burke said in a statement to In Touch on June 19. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”

Justin went on to play shows for his Forget Tomorrow world tour in Chicago and at New York’s Madison Square Garden shortly after the incident.

While not directly addressing his arrest, the “Cry Me a River” crooner told the crowd at Chicago’s United Center on June 21, “We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights,” as seen in a video shared via X. “And uh, it’s been a tough week. And you’re here and I’m here and nothing can change this moment right now.”

Justin the admitted, “I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much.”