Super Bowl

During his halftime performance as part of Super Bowl XXXVIII, Justin ripped off part of Janet Jackson’s outfit, flashing her breast on live television.

While Janet was banned from performing in subsequent Super Bowls, Justin returned to the iconic stage in 2018. CBS was fined more than half a million dollars by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for airing the NSFW moment.

“I am sorry if anyone was offended by the wardrobe malfunction during the halftime performance at the Super Bowl,” he said following the incident. “It was not intentional and is regrettable.”