Justin Timberlake, Tiger Woods ‘Crying’ While Opening New Bar

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are thick as thieves as they get ready to open a second bar in Scotland. The stars are giving each other a shoulder to cry on over their misfortunes, which is just as well because other friends are in short supply for both.

An insider exclusively tells In Touch, “They’re forging ahead with plans to open their second T-Squared ​Social bar in Scotland but spending a lot of time crying the blues when it comes to their problems.”

The source says that the longtime pals “have a ton of respect for each other when all is said and done but also sympathy about how they’ve both been portrayed throughout their personal lives. Even if they concede they made terrible mistakes, they feel they’ve been punished horribly, flung and quartered for every blunder they made.”

Justin, 43, made headlines this summer – and it wasn’t because of ​his world tour.

On June 17, the “Cry Me a River” singer was arrested for a DWI after he failed to stop at a stop sign and drove on the wrong side of the road in Sag Harbor, New York. After failing the sobriety tests conducted by a police officer, he was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight.”

Getty

Justin’s attorney responded to the incident on his behalf and Justin later pleaded not guilty. However, ​the singer went on to seemingly ​crack a joke about it during his show in Boston on June 29.

“So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and … no I’m just kidding,” he told the crowd and reassured them that he was joking, as seen in a TikTok video.

Tiger, 48, for his part, ​made headlines for his loose sexual history after his now ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, chased him out of their house with a golf club on Thanksgiving 2009 because cheating. Although he may be the G.O.A.T. of golf, fans have yet to live down his relationship troubles.

Now, the source tells In Touch that Justin and Tiger “both see themselves as victims and believe they should stick together. Some may say they’re unapologetic for the wrongs they did, but in their view, no one understands what they’ve been through.”

The ​pair’s celebrity-run project is projected to boost the economy in Saint Andrews by providing more than 40 jobs in the town. Justin and Tiger’s bar will allow guests to “experience a broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment” and will be “crucial in helping to secure a cinema offering going forward,” according to documents, per Billboard.

In 2019, the “Mirrors” singer shared a detailed message about his friendship with the professional athlete in ​Time magazine’s annual 100 Most Influential People list.

“Last year, Tiger Woods and I spent time together, just the two of us, talking about being fathers,” Justin wrote. “We discussed how we want our children to see us and how you balance your dedication to them with competitive drive. I told him about how my son, who just turned 4, has started to realize what I do. We bonded over the fact that we wanted our children to watch us at our best.”