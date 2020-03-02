Father-Son Date! Justin Timberlake Takes Son Silas to See a Movie

Dad’s day out. Justin Timberlake was spotted taking his son, Silas, to a movie in Los Angeles on March 1. There was no sign of Justin’s wife, Jessica Biel, so it seems like it was meant to be a father-son date for the duo.

Justin, 39, and Silas, 4, did appear to meet up with friends for the outing, however. They were seen greeting two women and a few other kids at the theater. What do you think they all went to see together?

Unfortunately, things have not all been going well for Silas’ parents in recent months. In November 2019, his ’NSync alum dad was seen getting a little too cozy with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during filming in New Orleans, despite the fact that he is seemingly happily married to Jessica, 37. Justin could be seen holding hands with his costar in one snapshot of the actors together, and another showed Alisha with her hand on the “Cry Me a River” singer’s knee.

On December 4, 2019, Justin called the situation a “lapse in judgment” and unequivocally wrote in a long statement, “Nothing happened between me and my costar.” He claimed he drank “way too much” and “should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” the performer wrote. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

“Jessica does feel she and Justin need to talk more about what happened,” a source told In Touch exclusively in December. “She felt so betrayed when she saw the photos. He has a lot of work to do to make it up to Jessica.” The couple was determined to enjoy the holidays for their little boy, and the insider added that the Sinner actress was reluctant to “break up her family.”

A second source said at the time that Silas was Justin and Jessica’s “number one priority,” and in 2020, it does seem like they’re trying to come together for his sake. They were spotted looking happy while out with their son in New York City on February 23, and Justin even had his arm wrapped around his wife.

Will their little family be able to move past the scandal after all? Scroll through our gallery below to see the photos of the “Rock Your Body” singer enjoying a day out with his son months after the PDA story first broke.