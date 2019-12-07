Sweating out the stress? Justin Timberlake was seen in New Orleans after a Crossfit workout on December 5, just days after he issued an apology to his wife, Jessica Biel, after he was seen holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in the southern city.

The 38-year-old performer was spotted in Nola wearing his workout clothes — and his wedding ring. His fitness outing occurred two days after Justin broke his silence about being photographed holding hands with Alisha, 30, during a night out together at The Absinthe House on Bourbon Street on November 21.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 4. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.”

The singer continued, “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Justin was caught on video holding hands with his Palmer costar on a balcony in New Orleans, and Alisha seemed to stroke Justin’s knee at one point. They were also seen laughing and talking with one another, and getting very cozy in general considering Justin’s status as a married man.

After the incident, insiders exclusively told In Touch Jessica, 37, and Justin have been fighting for a while now. “Justin and Jessica have been arguing for months,” a source dished. “They’ve been fighting to save the marriage for the sake of Silas, but the photos of him wasted and being all handsy with Alisha is the final nail in the coffin … For years there have been infidelity rumors.”

A different source told In Touch exclusively the actress urged her husband to make the apology. “He says he was going to do it anyway, but Jessica pushed Justin to make a public statement,” the insider said. “It was necessary for his image, but more importantly, another step in saving his marriage. He still has a lot of work ahead of him.”

