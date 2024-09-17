Justin Timberlake Shares Tour Update After DWI Plea Deal

Justin Timberlake won’t let anything ruin his world tour.

The pop singer, 43, teased that he added 10 new dates for 2025 to his Forget Tomorrow world tour during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 16. That includes eight shows in the U.S. beginning in January, followed by two shows in Mexico City, Mexico, in February.

“With multiple sell outs and incredible fan demand,” Justin’s tour has “garnered the addition of numerous second and third shows across the globe, has sold over one million tickets thus far and spans over 60 cities across the 95+ performances,” a press release about the new dates read, according to Audacy.

Tickets for the new dates will be on sale with Verizon and Citi on Wednesday, September 18, at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general sale on September 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour update comes five days after the “SexyBack” hitmaker agreed to a plea deal in his DWI case, which began in June. The deal saw his drunk driving charge dropped as Justin pleaded guilty to Driving While Ability Impaired, which is a lesser traffic offense, in Sag Harbor Village court in New York on September 13.

The judge ordered the “Mirrors” singer to pay a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge and complete 25 hours of community service at a nonprofit of his choosing, WCNC reported. His driver’s license was also suspended for 90 days.

Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images

“I try to hold myself to a very high standard, for myself, and this was not that,” Justin said during a press conference after the hearing. “Even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car. There’s so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. There’s many travel apps. Still, take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have.”

The Candy actor was arrested on June 17 after leaving a dinner with friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor. He was pulled over by a police officer after his 2025 BMW allegedly ran through a stop sign and the vehicle failed “to keep on the right side of the roadway,” according to the police report.

Justin’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” the officer noted in the report.

The singer refused to take a chemical test after failing his field sobriety tests. He was transported to the Sag Habor jail, where he was processed and had his mugshot taken. After spending a night in jail, Justin was released on his own recognizance on the morning of June 18.

Justin was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and received citations for running a stop sign and failing to keep in lane.

“[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” Justin’s lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., told In Touch in a statement on June 19. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”

During his re-arraignment on August 2, which Justin joined remotely via Zoom from Antwerp, Belgium, while on tour, the singer entered a second not guilty plea. The judge suspended Justin’s driver’s license.