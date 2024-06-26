Justin Timberlake returned to social media for the first time one week after he was arrested on DWI charges.

After initially staying off of social media, Justin, 43, returned to Instagram when he performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of his Forget Tomorrow world tour. The “Mirrors” singer showed support for the New York Knicks by holding up a blue T-shirt promoting the show, which had orange text to honor the basketball team.

“This is so important right now … Let’s go! Got y’alls Knicks colors,” he said to the camera in the Tuesday, June 25, post. “We had to do it!”

Justin’s last social media post was on June 16, where he reflected on parenthood on Father’s Day.

He was arrested on DWI-related charges in Sag Harbor, New York, on June 17. After he left the American Hotel, Justin’s vehicle drove through a stop sign and he wasn’t able to keep his car on the right side of the road. The “SexyBack” singer’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” according to the criminal complaint.

The officer concluded that Justin was “operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition” when he failed the field sobriety tests and refused to take a chemical test. Justin was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight” in jail before he was released on June 18 after his arraignment. He was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, as well as two citations for running a stop sign and for failure to keep in lane.

Justin’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr., insisted that Justin’s name will be cleared after the arrest. He told In Touch in a statement that he looked “forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” adding that Justin “will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”

The Social Network star is scheduled to make a virtual appearance in Sag Harbor Village’s Justice Court on July 26.

The Tennessee native has claimed that he only had one drink – a Vesper martini – at the bar, which was later confirmed by two employees. However, it’s been pointed out that the drink is very strong and has no mixer. Cocktail blogger Moody Mixologist explained that the drink “is not for the faint of heart” and is made with a “whopping 4 ounces of liquor.”

Justin has kept a low profile since the arrest, though seemingly hinted at the drama while performing at Chicago’s United Center on June 21.

“We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights,” Justin told the crowd during the show. “And uh, it’s been a tough week. And you’re here and I’m here and nothing can change this moment right now. I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much.”