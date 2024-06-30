Justin Timberlake Seemingly Cracks Joke About DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake had some jokes during his Boston concert at TD Garden. The “Sexyback” singer seemed to make light of his recent arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York.

“So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and … no I’m just kidding,” Justin, 43, said to the crowd on June 29, according to videos making the rounds on social media.

The audience found Justin’s quip hysterical and erupted into laughter as he assured them it was just a joke.

The “Cry Me a River” singer was pulled over by Sag Harbor police on June 17. According to Page Six, the arresting officer was “so young that he didn’t even know” who Justin was.

“He didn’t recognize him or his name,” one insider told the outlet.

Another insider said, “Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.’”

Multiple sources reported that the Tennessee native had been enjoying dinner with friends at the American Hotel before his arrest. Afterward, the singer ran a stop sign in his 2025 BMW and he failed to keep the car “on the right side of the roadway,” according to the criminal complaint.

The cop at the scene noted that Justin’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.” The Social Network star then refused to take a breathalyzer test and it was declared that he was “operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” and the singer was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight” in jail. Justin was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. He also received citations for running a stop sign and failing to keep in lane.

After Justin was arraigned, he was spotted leaving the Sag Harbor municipal building the following day with his attorney, Edward Burke, Jr.

“[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” Burke Jr. said in a statement to In Touch on June 19. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”

The Reptile actor is scheduled to make a virtual appearance in Sag Harbor Village’s Justice Court on July 26.

Justin’s wife, Jessica Biel, was noticeably missing when the Grammy winner was released from jail and a source exclusively told In Touch on June 26 that she’s having a hard time with the incident.

“Justin has humiliated her again,” a source said, referring to previous scandals surrounding Justin’s alleged cheating. “This could all lead to a divorce bombshell. No one would be shocked if Jessica issued Justin an ultimatum: Get help — or it’s over.”

The insider continued, “Jessica is always trying to keep him stable,” but when Justin returned to touring for the first time in five years “of course he started going out. It worries her because when he’s drunk, he makes bad decisions.”

However, that same day, Justin shared a video of Jessica, 42, along with some other members of his Forget Tomorrow tour, enjoying a candy taste test backstage at Madison Square Garden.