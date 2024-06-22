Justin Timberlake returned to the stage for the first time since his Tuesday, June 18, arrest for DWI.

“We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights,” Justin, 43, addressed the crowd at Chicago’s United Center on Friday, Just 21, as seen in a video shared via X. “And uh, it’s been a tough week. And you’re here and I’m here and nothing can change this moment right now.”

He continued, “I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much.”

The “SexyBack” crooner was pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York, earlier this week after officers spotted him blowing through a stop sign and swerving between lanes. Justin had just left a party at The American Hotel during which he told officers he only had one drink.

Justin was taken into custody after he reportedly failed a field sobriety test and refused a breathalyzer. He spent less than 12 hours behind bars and was released without bail after pleading not guilty to one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations, one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane.

According to the criminal complaint, Justin’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Sag Harbor PD/MEGA

After authorities released the Friends With Benefits star’s mugshot, the image quickly went viral, confirming Justin’s glassy eyes and stoic look in the photograph. The Memphis, Tennessee, native is scheduled to make a virtual appearance in Sag Harbor Village’s Justice Court on July 26.

“[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time,” his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., said in a statement.

Hours before Justin was taken into custody, his wife, Jessica Biel – with whom he shares sons Phinneas and Silas – was spotted looking jolly while filming the upcoming Prime Video thriller series The Better Sister in New York City. The 7th Heaven alum, 42, was dressed in a medieval-style frock, featuring a cream short-sleeved top, a blue bodice, and a long skirt.

She returned to set the following day, hours after Justin’s arrest, looking solemn. Not yet in character, Jess was dressed in a black and tan striped dress, and her hair was styled in a straight bob. The mother of two accessorized her fit with a thick gold chain necklace, a watch and a gold ring.

This is not the first time Jessica has stood by her husband through scandal, however. In December 2019, the couple were the center of a cheating scandal after the “Bye Bye Bye” artist was spotted packing on the PDA with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans.

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse of judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” Justin wrote via Instagram following the incident. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

He continued, “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”