Justin Timberlake is not interested in sharing his thoughts about ex Britney Spears‘ newly announced pregnancy. The “SexyBack” hitmaker snapped at a paparazzo who tried to get him to respond to the “Toxic” singer’s baby news.

“Hey, what’s up, Justin? How you doing? Britney Spears just announced that she’s pregnant with her third baby,” the photographer said to Justin, 41, as he walked down a street with a burly bodyguard. The singer immediately yelled, “Stop! Go away!” while waving his hand in the air for the shutterbug to get lost.

Fortunately, The Social Network star arrived at the doors of his building before the paparazzo could get any follow-up questions out of him about Britney, 40, expecting a baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari. To Justin’s credit, he seemed more jokingly annoyed with his answer, as his bodyguard smiled and laughed at his client’s response to the question.

Britney announced on Monday, April 11, that she is expecting baby No. 3. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said, ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!!!’ So, I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she told fans in an Instagram post.

The following day, the “Perfume” singer seemed to indicate she was still very early on in her pregnancy. She shared an Instagram video wearing a series of cute outfits with the caption, “So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing … I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit.”

Brit’s fiancé Sam hasn’t officially confirmed he’s going to be a first-time dad but shared a cryptic Instagram post about fatherhood. A few hours after the blonde beauty shared her baby news, the personal trainer posted a watercolor painting of a lion and lioness protectively cuddling their little cub.

Next to it he wrote, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

Britney and Justin were the hottest young couple of the late ’90s and early aughts. The “…Baby One More Time” singer was pop’s princess and Justin was the curly-haired cutie of the boy band NSYNC. Their young romance spanned from 1998 through 2002, though their breakup was a bitter one.

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

Justin went on to write songs such as “Cry Me a River,” seeming to hint that Britney had cheated on him. “I think everyone has a side of their story to make them feel a certain way,” Brit told Diane Sawyer in a 2003 interview, adding, “I’m not technically saying he’s wrong. But I’m not technically saying he’s right either.”

The “Stronger” singer went on to wed dancer Kevin Federline less than two years later. Even though their 2004 through 2006 marriage was brief, it produced two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

Unlike Justin, Kevin commented on Britney’s pregnancy through his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan. He told NBC News on Monday, April 11, that Kevin “wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.”