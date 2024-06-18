Justin Timberlake was released from jail on Tuesday, June 18, following his DWI arrest the night before after leaving a restaurant in Sag Harbor, New York.

The “Mirrors” singer, 43, wore a black graphic T-shirt, jeans, sunglasses and a baseball cap as he was accompanied by attorney Edward Burke Jr. when he left the police station following his arraignment. He was released without bail.

Justin was arrested on Monday, June 17, after leaving the American Hotel after having dinner with friends. He reportedly ran through a stop sign and was weaving in lanes when pulled over by the Sag Harbor police, TMZ reported. The outlet said he refused to take a breathalyzer test after performing a field sobriety test for officers.

The “SexyBack” singer is currently in the midst of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, in support of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was. His next tour dates are on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, at Chicago’s United Center, followed by two shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 25 and June 26.

So far, Justin has not commented on his arrest. His last social media post was on Sunday, June 16, in honor of Father’s Day.

Next to photos alongside sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, whom he shares with wife Jessica Biel, the Memphis, Tennessee native wrote, “My 2 greatest gifts.”

“I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys … to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose,” he continued.

Justin playfully added, “Now … for today: let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open.Cheers to all the Dads out there Dad-ing! I salute you!”

Jessica, 42, was photographed filming the upcoming Prime Video series The Better Sister ​in New York City’s Central Park earlier in the day of Justin’s arrest.

The Illusionist star also shared a Father’s Day Instagram post on June 16, writing, “You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU.”

After news of the former NSYNC member’s arrest broke, fans wrote about it in the comments section. “I see this ironically after getting arrested. Didn’t age well,” one person wrote, while another added, “I wish JT got a Uber, sigh.”