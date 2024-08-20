Justin Timberlake has changed his bad habits since his DWI arrest earlier this summer, but a source exclusively tells In Touch the pop star — who is desperately trying to get back on wife Jessica Biel‘s good side — is hating every bit of his new health routine.

The “Cry Me a River” singer, 43, had fans worried after he was arrested on June 18 for allegedly driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York. Making matters worse, he seemed to make light of the incident during his Boston concert at TD Garden, saying to the crowd, “So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and … no I’m just kidding.”

But there is one person who doesn’t find any of this funny. “Part of Justin’s mea culpa to Jessica was to admit that he’d gotten into some bad habits and that he needs to dial everything way back,” says a source.

“He was busted with a vape pen, which is a big worry because of the affect it can have on his lungs,” the insider adds. “So he’s now agreed to totally ditch that for good, and he’s gone pretty much cold turkey on the booze, too.”

Still, he’s not completely dry, the source reveals. “He’ll have the occasional glass of wine at dinner or on special occasions, but for the most part he’s committed to a very clean life, and it’s not been easy. He’s admitted to his friends that it’s very boring because there’s nothing to take the edge off, especially when he’s out on the road.”

The ‘NSync member has been under stress amid his Forget Tomorrow world tour, which began on April 29 in Vancouver and is scheduled to conclude on December 20.

On top of his demanding performance schedule and recent arrest, his driver’s license was suspended by a judge during a court hearing in his DWI case held earlier this month.

Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images

On August 2, Justin appeared in court remotely via Zoom from Antwerp, Belgium, as he’s currently on tour in Europe, and entered a not guilty plea on the DWI charges.

Not only did Justin lose his driving privileges for the time being, his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., was reprimanded by Sag Harbor Justice Carl Irace for “irresponsible” comments he made at the last court hearing, adding that it “comes off as an attempt to poison the case before it even begins.” The judge stated, “Think about the law … before making comments.”

While it is unclear how long the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer’s license will be suspended for, the next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 13, though Justin will not be required to appear in person.

According to In Touch‘s source, the singer is blowing of steam by “trying his best to sweat it out in the gym when he’s feeling antsy.”

The insider adds, “He’s still got his computer games to zone out with, but as far as vices go, they’re all gone — and, as anyone knows, it can a big adjustment period. But he’s promised his wife to clean up his act, and he’s sticking to it, no matter how tough it gets.”