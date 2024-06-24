Justin Timberlake only had “one drink” before he was arrested on DWI charges, according to the bartender who served him at American Hotel.

After Justin, 43, claimed he only had “one martini” at the venue before he drove away and was arrested, an unnamed staff member confirmed to People that he only had “one drink” at the restaurant in Sag Harbor, New York.

Meanwhile, an additional staff member pointed out that it’s not known if Justin had drinks somewhere else before he visited the American Hotel. “If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here,” they said.

It was previously reported that Justin was enjoying a beverage called the Vesper martini from the restaurant’s cocktail menu. The drink is made of a wine-based aperitif Lillet Blanc, Tanqueray gin and Grey Goose vodka. “It’s all alcohol,” an insider told The Daily Beast about the Vesper martini. “There is no mixer.”

Additionally, cocktail blogger Moody Mixologist explained that the drink “is not for the faint of heart” and includes a “whopping 4 ounces of liquor.”

Justin was arrested on DWI-related charges in the Hamptons on June 17. After he left the restaurant, the “Mirrors” singer’s 2025 BMW drove through a stop sign and he failed to keep his vehicle on the right side of the road. His “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” an officer explained in the criminal complaint.

After failing his field sobriety tests, the officer determined Justin was “operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition” when he refused to take a chemical test. The Social Network star was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight” in jail before his arraignment on June 18.

Justin was photographed leaving the Sag Harbor municipal building with his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., after his arraignment, where he was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations for running a stop sign and for failure to keep in lane.

Following his arrest, Burke told In Touch he looked “forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations” in a statement. The attorney added, “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”

He is scheduled to make a virtual appearance in Sag Harbor Village’s Justice Court on July 26 in light of the charges.

While Justin hasn’t said much about the arrest, he seemingly hinted at the drama while performing at Chicago’s United Center during his Forget Tomorrow World tour on June 21.

“We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights,” Justin said during the concert, which was shared in a video via X. “And uh, it’s been a tough week. And you’re here and I’m here and nothing can change this moment right now. I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much.”