Justin Timberlake landed in hot water when he was arrested on June 18 for allegedly driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York — but his large investments in liquor companies are also causing him strife, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

Years ago, the “Cry Me a River” singer, 43, partnered with Sauza Tequila for his Sauza 901. However, a friend of Justin’s who is familiar with the situation explains, “Justin’s 901 Tequila brand has always been a niche player and never really took flight as a national, mass-market brand the way George Clooney and Rande Gerber‘s Casamigos did.”

Though Justin did make a splash with Sauza, the source notes his partnership “wasn’t close to a nine-figure deal like George and Rande got.”

While fans of the “SexyBack” singer can buy the licensed version of Justin’s tequila online, “You almost never see it in shops or at bars,” says the insider.

Justin “never got the giant payday” he wanted when he got into the liquor business in the first place, says the source, adding, “Sure, miracles can happen and brands can have a resurgence, but right now Justin’s tequila is an also-ran and way down on the list of celebrity-backed liquor brands. It just never became the household name Justin envisioned it could be.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sauza 901

The former ‘NSync star also invested in a Nashville bar in 2021, but sources say the nightspot is in “a similar situation” to his tequila brand. According to the insider, “It’s not a concept or a brand that can travel, and it only appeals to people who are super hardcore Justin Timberlake fans.”

The issue with the Nashville bar Twelve Thirty Club, according to Justin’s friends whom the source spoke to, “is that it’s become a bit of a tacky tourist/fan trap instead of the cool and franchise-able concept Justin set out for it to be.”

The pop star has been under scrutiny in recent days. After he was arrested on DWI charges in the Hamptons, Romany Kramoris Gallery began featuring artwork by artist Godfrey Lohman of the “Mirrors” singer’s mugshot. Many pedestrians have reportedly stopped by the gallery to take photos of the paintings since its debut.

Justin is slated to make a virtual appearance in Sag Harbor Village’s Justice Court on July 26. The arrest took place amid the singer’s The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which began on April 29 in Vancouver and is scheduled to conclude on December 20.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sauza 901

He hasn’t let the drama stop him from performing, and he has since taken the stage at shows in Chicago, New York City and Boston. Justin even seemingly poked fun at his arrest during his June 29 show in Boston. “So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and … no I’m just kidding,” he told the crowd, which was captured on video and circulated online.

While Justin seems to be in good spirits, an insider previously told In Touch that his wife, Jessica Biel, “can’t take much more of this behavior.” Still, she’s shown support for her husband following his arrest, as she attended his June 25 concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.