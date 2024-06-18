Your account
Justin Timberlake Spotted Leaving Jail Photos

Matt Agudo/INSTARimages

Justin Timberlake Spotted Leaving Jail After DWI Arrest and Arraignment in New York [Photos]

Jun 18, 2024
By
Picture

Justin Timberlake cut a solemn figure as he was photographed leaving jail following his arraignment in Sag Harbor, New York, on Tuesday, June 18, after being arrested on DWI charges the night before.

The “Cry Me a River” singer, 43, dressed down in a black graphic T-shirt and jeans while keeping his face covered with dark sunglasses and a black baseball cap.

Justin was pulled over by Sag Harbor police officers after leaving the American Hotel ​following dinner with friends ​on Monday, June 17. He allegedly blew through a stop sign and was weaving ​on the road. Officers administered a field sobriety test, but the Trolls star allegedly refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

