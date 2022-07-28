Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Pack on the PDA During Italian Vacation: See the Steamy Photos

Bringing the heat to Italy. Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake were spotted packing on the PDA aboard a yacht while vacationing in Sardinia, Italy, ahead of their 10-year wedding anniversary.

Jessica, 40, was spotted wearing a cheeky leopard-print bikini as she lounged on the boat off the shore of the Italian island on Thursday, July 28. Husband Justin, 41, was seen smacking his wife’s behind while wearing green swim trunks with a matching bucket hat and a black swim shirt.

After wrapping up their time aboard the yacht, the happy couple took their love to the beach where they continued to show affection as they were seen kissing after a game of beach paddle ball.

The New Year’s Eve actress and the former boybander – who share sons Silas, whom they welcomed in April 2015, and Phineas, whom they secretly welcomed in July 2020 – are coming up on a decade of marriage.

Justin and Jessica got engaged in December 2011 after nearly five years of dating. They went on to tie the knot at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy, in October 2012.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like: ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” the 7th Heaven alum told Access Hollywood about their milestone anniversary in April. “I just feel really proud of it.”

“We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest, and loving my life,” she added.

Though Jessica didn’t specify what “ups and downs” she was referring to, the “Sexy Back” singer came under fire when he was caught holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright during a drunken night out at a bar in New Orleans in November 2019. Weeks after the scandal broke, Justin issued a public apology to his wife via Instagram saying that he “should have known better.”

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment – and let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior.”

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” Justin added.

