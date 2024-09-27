Justin Timberlake is talking a good game since his June 17 arrest for driving while intoxicated, but wife Jessica Biel is still waiting for firm proof he’s not just talking a load of baloney to try and worm his way out of trouble.

“It’s become so tiresome for people in Justin’s world to hear these apologies they’re not quite sure he means,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “He’s got a serious reputation for being a spoiled brat and the big question is whether he’ll ever straighten up for the long run or keep living in denial over his problems. His sense of entitlement is the biggest issue.”

According to the insider, Jessica, 42, “is being so patient” with her husband of 12 years.

“While a lot of people think she’s a little brainwashed, the people that know her well insist she’s got a lot more backbone than the public realizes. She’s very good at making a show of supporting him for the cameras, but privately she’s a tough cookie and has let it be known he’s on thin ice with her,” the source adds.

The “Cry Me a River” singer, 43, was taken into custody in the early morning hours of June 17 in Sag Harbor, New York, after enjoying a dinner with friends. He reportedly failed his field sobriety tests, and it was determined he was “operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition” after he refused to take a chemical test.

Justin was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and received citations for running a stop sign and for failure to keep in lane.

Three months after his arrest, Justin agreed to a plea deal that required him to plead guilty to a lesser traffic offense in exchange for his DWI charge being dropped.

While Justin released a public statement following his plea and acknowledged that he made “a mistake,” a previous source told In Touch that the singer’s latest scandal was a “wake-up call” for his wife.

“Justin has humiliated her again,” a source said in June. “This could all lead to a divorce bombshell. No one would be shocked if Jessica issued Justin an ultimatum: Get help — or it’s over.”

There’s still hope for their marriage, however, as the recent insider says, “As much as she doesn’t want a divorce, if Justin doesn’t get his act together and start consistently putting in the work on himself and proving that he’s changed, she will walk.”

Jessica and Justin were first linked way back in 2007 after meeting at a mutual friend’s birthday party, hosted by the “SexyBack” singer. The couple were on-again, off-again for years before Justin popped the question in December 2011. They tied the knot in Italy the following October.

In the decade since, the couple have weathered multiple scandals, including PDA photos surfacing of the Friends With Benefits star getting cozy with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans in November 2019. Justin later apologized, calling the situation a “strong lapse in judgment.”

Justin and Jessica share two children, sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.