Justin Timberlake scored a major court victory in his DWI case, agreeing to a plea deal that will see the charge dropped and agreeing to plead guilty to a lesser traffic offense, TMZ reported on Wednesday, September 11.

The “SexyBack” singer, 43, will plead guilty to Driving While Ability Impaired and pay a fine, a source told the outlet. Justin’s lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., and prosecutors got the judge in the case to sign off on the deal, with the final details scheduled to be revealed in a court hearing on Friday, September 13, in Sag Harbor, New York.

Justin’s fine could range between $300 and $500, and while the word “impaired” is used in his plea deal, it will not apply as a drunk driving offense. Instead, it will be classified a traffic violation.

The “Mirrors” crooner was arrested on June 17 after leaving a dinner with pals at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor to head to a friend’s house. A police officer pulled him over after his 2025 BMW allegedly blew through a stop sign and the vehicle failed “to keep on the right side of the roadway,” according to the police report.

Justin’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” the officer stated in the criminal complaint.

The Tennessee native refused to take a chemical test after failing his field sobriety tests. He was transported to the Sag Habor jail where he was processed and had his mugshot taken. Justin spent the night in jail and was released on his own recognizance on the morning of June 18.

Sag Harbor PD/MEGA

Justin was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and received citations for running a stop sign and failing to keep in lane.

“[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” Justin’s attorney Burke said in a statement to In Touch on June 19. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”

Justin went on to play shows for his Forget Tomorrow world tour in Chicago and at New York’s Madison Square Garden shortly after the incident.

While the Grammy winner never publicly addressed his arrest, he seemingly hinted at his brush with the law while performing at Chicago’s United Center on June 21, his first appearance after the DWI charge.

“We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights,” he told the audience in a video shared via X. “And uh, it’s been a tough week. And you’re here and I’m here and nothing can change this moment right now.”

He continued, “I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much.”

At his re-arraignment on August 2, Justin appeared remotely via Zoom from Antwerp, Belgium, as he was on tour in Europe. He entered a not guilty plea on the DWI charges, but the judge suspended Justin’s driver’s license.