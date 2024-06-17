Amid the flood of posts honoring dads on Father’s Day, Justin Timberlake took a moment to shout out the two boys who gave him a reason to celebrate the holiday in the first place.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer, 43, took to Instagram on Sunday, June 16, to share photos of his sons with Jessica Biel — Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3. In the first snap, Justin faced away from the camera as he held the back of Silas’ head. The two appeared to be backstage at one of the singer’s concerts, as his eldest son wore a Forget Tomorrow world tour jacket.

Meanwhile, the second photo showed Justin holding Phineas, who wore a checkered pajama set, sneakers and a helmet, high in his arms as he looked up at his younger son proudly.

“My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy,” he captioned the post. “I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys … to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose.”

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

Justin concluded, “Now… for today: let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open. Cheers to all the Dads out there Dad-ing! I salute you!”

Of course, Jessica, 42, wouldn’t let Father’s Day pass without giving Justin his own tribute. She took to Instagram with a few photos of her husband spending time with their family. In the caption, she wrote, “You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU.”

Stefan Matzke – sampics/GC Images

The couple’s Father’s Day posts came after sources exclusively told In Touch in January that Justin’s tour, which began in April, had Jessica feeling nervous.

“Having Justin home for several years has certainly helped strengthen their relationship,” the insider said. “Now that he’ll be [gone], Jessica is on edge. [She’s] is very uneasy about what the next few months will bring. Justin’s comeback is putting new pressure on them.”

However, the 7th Heaven star opened up about making their marriage work during an appearance on The View in May.

“It’s always a work in progress,” she said. “It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect. Thank goodness for Zoom and FaceTime! For traveling families — for everybody, really — but for parents who are gone a lot, that’s been really helpful.”