Justin Timberlake is still in police custody after being arrested for driving under the influence, In Touch has learned.

According to TMZ, Timberlake, 43, was pulled over by Sag Harbor Police Department on Monday, June 17. The outlet said law enforcement had yet to confirm the details but sources revealed the arrest was for a DWI.

Getty

An insider said Timberlake was out with friends at a hotel in the area for dinner. The source said the singer left the restaurant at around 12:30 a.m. and was pulled over within minutes after he started driving. No are no details yet on whether his wife, Jessica Biel, was with him at the time.

Timberlake performed in Miami over the weekend as part of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He is scheduled to perform two shows in Chicago this week and one at Madison Square Garden in New York next week.

Timberlake has no public history of legal troubles or brushes with the law. The entertainer’s team has yet to comment on the arrest.

Earlier this week, Timberlake posted on social media to celebrate Father’s Day. He wrote a message thanking his two boys for giving him purpose.

Getty

“My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy,” he wrote. “I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys … to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose.”

He added, “Now… for today: let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open. Cheers to all the Dads out there Dad-ing! I salute you!”

Timberlake’s wife recently spoke out about the status of their marriage. She appeared on The View and said the relationship is “always a work in progress.”

She added, “It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect.” Biel, 42, continued, “Thank goodness for Zoom and FaceTime! For traveling families — for everybody, really — but for parents who are gone a lot, that’s been really helpful.”