Justin Timberlake was arrested on DWI-related charges on June 17, 2024, in Sag Harbor, New York. What happened to the “Mirrors” singer, how long was he in custody and has he publicly spoken about the charges?

Why Was Justin Timberlake Arrested?

Sag Harbor Police Department confirmed to TMZ that Justin was arrested on June 17, 2024. While authorities didn’t confirm the exact details of his arrest, law enforcement sources told the outlet that he was partying at American Hotel and almost immediately drove away upon his exit. He allegedly drove past a stop sign, and police began to follow him. Justin eventually began swerving on the road, which led the cops to pull him over around 12:30 a.m. ET.

The authorities performed a field sobriety test and asked Justin to take a breathalyzer test, though he reportedly refused. Justin’s friends arrived at the scene and allegedly tried to convince the cops to let him go. However, he was handcuffed and arrested.

Was Anything Hurt Amid Justin Timberlake’s Arrest?

Luckily, no one is believed to have been injured during the arrest. “Nobody was hurt,” a source told People on June 18, 2024. “He will be arraigned in about an hour.”

Is Justin Timberlake Still in Custody?

Justin was released from jail in the morning of June 18. He wore a black graphic T-shirt, jeans, sunglasses and a baseball cap while leaving the police station with attorney Edward Burke Jr. The “Cry Me a River” singer was arraigned and allowed to leave without bail.

What Is a DWI?

DWI stands for Driving While Intoxicated, and is strictly enforced in New York state. “Penalties include loss of driving privileges, fines and possible jail time,” according to the New York State Unified Court System. “Any amount of alcohol will affect your judgment and coordination and will reduce your ability to safely operate a vehicle.

Has Justin Timberlake Spoken About His DWI Arrest?

The “SexyBack” singer has not yet publicly spoken about his arrest.

Justin is currently headlining the Forget Tomorrow World tour to promote his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was. He is next scheduled to perform on June 21 and June 22, 2024, at the United Center in Chicago, followed by two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 25 and June 26, 2024.

Once he finishes his shows in the United States on July 9, 2024, Justin will travel overseas to perform several European concerts for the remainder of summer and into the fall. Justin is scheduled to return to the United States for a concert at Barclay Center Brooklyn, New York, on October 7, 2024, while the tour is expected to conclude on December 20, 2024.

However, it’s not clear if his legal troubles will impact the upcoming tour dates.