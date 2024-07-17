Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Are ‘Done for Now’ After Singer’s DUI Arrest: ‘Not a Good Look’
The Hollywood bromance between fallen singer Justin Timberlake, 43, and late-night host Jimmy Fallon, 49, has gone bust! “Between Justin’s shocking DUI arrest and Jimmy’s well-known love for a drink, the dynamic duo is done for now,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. While the “SexyBack” singer has since pleaded not guilty, the insider adds, “It’s just not a good look for either. Jimmy has worked hard to present himself as a family man after sightings of him drinking too much exploded. He’s not going to jeopardize all that to hang with Justin!”
