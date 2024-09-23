Will Jennifer Aniston Get Invited to Ex Justin Theroux’s Wedding? They’ve ‘Remained Best Friends’
In a move that’s raising eyebrows, Justin Theroux — who is newly engaged to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom — is vowing to invite ex wife Jennifer Aniston to the wedding, an insider exclusively reveals to In Touch.
Deal of the DayGet This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off! View Deal
“Justin and Jen have an enduring connection,” reveals the source, who is close to the pair.
“Even though they were only married for a couple of years, they’ve stayed in touch and remained best friends.”
The pal dishes the two are “rewriting the rules of post-divorce relationships, Hollywood-style.”
“It might feel weird to regular folks, but you have to remember Jen and Justin are not ordinary people!”
Conversation
All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. In Touch Weekly does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.