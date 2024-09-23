In a move that’s raising eyebrows, Justin Theroux — who is newly engaged to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom — is vowing to invite ex wife Jennifer Aniston to the wedding, an insider exclusively reveals to In Touch.

Get This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off!

Deal of the Day

Get This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off! View Deal

“Justin and Jen have an enduring connection,” reveals the source, who is close to the pair. 

“Even though they were only married for a couple of years, they’ve stayed in touch and remained best friends.” 

The pal dishes the two are “rewriting the rules of post-divorce relationships, Hollywood-style.” 

jennifer anistons datin history all of her relationships
 Jennifer Aniston’s Dating History: Brad Pitt, Justin Theroux and More

“It might feel weird to regular folks, but you have to remember Jen and Justin are not ordinary people!”