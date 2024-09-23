In a move that’s raising eyebrows, Justin Theroux — who is newly engaged to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom — is vowing to invite ex wife Jennifer Aniston to the wedding, an insider exclusively reveals to In Touch.

“Justin and Jen have an enduring connection,” reveals the source, who is close to the pair.

“Even though they were only married for a couple of years, they’ve stayed in touch and remained best friends.”

The pal dishes the two are “rewriting the rules of post-divorce relationships, Hollywood-style.”

“It might feel weird to regular folks, but you have to remember Jen and Justin are not ordinary people!”