Troubled singer Justin Bieber may be teetering on the brink of a breakdown as he faces the responsibilities of fatherhood for the first time with his newborn son, friends fear.

The “Baby” singer, 30, and his 27-year-old wife, Hailey Baldwin, welcomed Jack Blues Bieber on August 24. “Justin already has a hard time coping with life in the spotlight, so the worry is the stress of having a child to take care of and protect will be more than he can handle!” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

Even before Jack’s arrival, fans expressed concern for the health of the gaunt Grammy winner! Bieber appeared rail-thin and stressed in July as he traveled to India to perform at a wedding and weeks later snapped at fans who tried to take a photo of him at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

At the time, a source said “anxiety” over becoming a father was making it hard for the star to eat or sleep! The insider dishes, “He used to enjoy his fans and all the attention that comes with his fame. But now it just seems to upset him, and the fear is part of that is all the pressure he’s facing at home.”

People in his circle are afraid he could be a ticking time bomb ready to explode. “Hailey’s been his rock — but now she’s got to make being a mother a priority!”

As In Touch reported, sources said Hailey had to talk her nervous husband down from the proverbial ledge while she was pregnant. “There are now worries the pressure of being new parents could push their marriage to the point of no return,” the insider adds.