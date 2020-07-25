Pals supporting pals. Justin Bieber visited friend Kanye West at his ranch in Wyoming on Friday, July 24, after the rapper’s controversial Twitter rants about wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Justin, 26, was photographed arriving at Kanye’s property via his tour bus. Later that evening, the 43-year-old shared a photo of the duo sitting next to each other in a garage. “DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus,” read the caption on Twitter.

It seemed like it was business as usual for the “Jesus Walks” rapper following a week of concerning behavior. During his 2020 presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday, July 19, Kanye made controversial comments. He revealed his father, Ray West, wanted his late mother, Donda West, to have an abortion while she was pregnant with him. He also claimed he wanted his wife, Kim, to have an abortion when they found out they were expecting their first child, daughter North West.

After that, Kanye took to Twitter to slam the KKW Beauty owner, 39, and Kardashian/Jenner matriarch Kris, 64, in a series of since-deleted tweets. “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” he wrote on Monday, July 20. The Yeezy founder also seemed to criticize Kim for posing for Playboy in the past. He also took aim at Kris, saying she was “not allowed around [his] children,” and he shared screenshots of their text messages. “This Ye, you ready to talk now or are still avoiding my calls,” he wrote.

Kanye continued his tweetstorm on Tuesday, July 21, seemingly accusing Kim of having an inappropriate meeting with rapper Meek Mill and saying he had been “trying to get divorced” from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star since November 2018. Most of his tweets have since been deleted.

Justin wasn’t the only pal to show support following his social media spree. Kanye’s friend and comedian Dave Chappelle flew out to Wyoming to check on him. Another friend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, said he reached out to the “Famous” rapper via text. “When he was about a third of the way through the tweet rampage, just to see if he was doing OK, I sent him a text saying, ‘You know, just checking on you, a lot of people are worried, just wondering if you’re OK,’” Elon, 49, told the New York Times on Saturday, July 25. “And he called me back and he actually seemed fine.”