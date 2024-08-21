Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are shouting their love from the rooftops — in recent days, the actress even followed a wedding planning agency on TikTok — but her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber is not rushing to give the pair his blessing.

In fact, an insider exclusively tells In Touch the “Sorry” singer, 30, is rolling his eyes big time about Selena and Benny’s long-term prospects.

“Justin is pretty offended by the fact that Benny totally cut him out of his life when he got together with Selena,” says the source. “They used to be great friends, so it came as a huge shock, especially since Justin would love nothing more than to put all the bad blood with Selena behind him.”

But it looks like Selena has moved on — big time!

In a photo posted to her Instagram Story on August 8, the Wizards of Waverly Place star, 32, used an emoji to cover up the ring finger on her left hand. She took the shot in a bathroom mirror, showing off the one-shouldered dress she was wearing. Benny, 36, was in the background, facing away from the camera.

As Selena and Benny keep fueling rumors that they are engaged, Justin “can’t believe that it’s still carrying on and that Benny is playing into it,” says the source. “He would have expected a lot more from him.”

The insider notes that Selena and Benny’s social media game may be targeted at Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The Only Murders in the Building star shared a sweet photo with her man via her Instagram Story on May 9, hours after Justin and Hailey announced that the model was pregnant.

According to the In Touch source, Justin “finds it so annoying that they always seem to be taking these passive-aggressive shots at him on social media.”

Adds the insider, “He’s sure that if he was pulling stunts and going online attention seeking, he’d get slammed for it, but somehow Selena and Benny seem to get away with it and never get called out.”

While Justin previously tried to bury the hatchet, says the source, it seems as though Selena and Benny just aren’t interested in being friends with the Biebers.

“[Justin has] tried so many times to make peace with them and get past the BS, but they just won’t let it go, and he’s now saying good riddance,” says the source. “He thinks they’re lame and immature, and he’s not going to bother trying to be friendly anymore.”

Although Selena and Benny have been friends and collaborators for years, they did not start dating until summer 2023. They went public with their relationship that December. At the time, the “It Ain’t Me” singer confirmed it had been six months since they started dating.

During a May interview on The Howard Stern Show, Benny admitted that he sees marriage in his future with Selena. However, he confirmed that he had not bought a ring yet. “When I look at her, I’m always just like, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,'” he gushed. “People always said this to me – when you know you meet your best friend. She truly is my best friend.”