Footage of Justin Bieber partying with Diddy resurfaced on social media amid the Bad Boy mogul’s arrest on sex trafficking charges.

The 2016 clip, shared by the Daily Mail, appears to have been taken during the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer’s 22nd birthday celebration. The video clip captured Diddy, 54, gifting Justin a Bad Boy Entertainment jacket, the record label he famously founded.

“Oh he’s a bad boy now,” an onlooker commented on the situation. The pair posed for pictures before the Canada native tried on the jacket, sending the crowd around him cheering.

The footage then cut to Justin, 30, at a nightclub with Odell Beckham Jr., apparently on New Year’s Eve, where he squinted at the camera with a dazed expression.

The videos resurfaced on social media only two days after Diddy was arrested on Monday, September 16, by Homeland Security and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pled not guilty the following day in court and was held without bond after the grand jury’s indictment was unsealed.

According to the indictment obtained by In Touch, a Grand Jury alleged that the mogul had abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to “fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

The indictment accused the “I Need a Girl” artist of a consistent and widespread pattern of mistreatment toward women, including verbal, physical and sexual abuse.

“To do so, [Diddy] relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

Diddy was also accused of manipulating and luring women to participate in “Freak Offs,” which were carefully organized events involving sexual activities with male commercial sex workers, from 2009 to the present day. The filing said Diddy’s team and assistants were responsible for booking hotel rooms for “Freak Offs” and sex workers were allegedly often transported across state lines. Diddy “arranged, directed, masturbated during” and often filmed the “Freak Offs,” according to the indictment.

The arrest followed a month-long investigation by federal authorities that included March raids of “Last Night” artist’s mansions in Los Angeles and Miami, Florida. During the searches, law enforcement “seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant,” according to the paperwork.

Diddy appeared in court on Wednesday, September 18, and offered his $48 million Miami home and his mother’s house as collateral in an appeal against the bond denial. He also agreed to submit to weekly drug tests if released. Diddy’s attorney also said that his client is “in treatment and therapy,” according to People.

His request was denied by the judge after federal prosecutors argued that the celebrity needed to be kept in custody. They claimed he had previously reached out to witnesses and could do it again if out on bail and potentially obstruct the case.