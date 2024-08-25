Justin Bieber May Not Be 'in a Great Place’: 'He’s ‘Snapping a Lot’ EXCL

Justin Bieber has a seriously short fuse these days — and friends are urging the troubled pop icon to seek help for anger issues before they derail his entire life, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

The hitmaker, 30, was recently captured yelling at a bunch of tween fans as they tried to get a picture of him in the lobby of the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

Justin, who was going to meet his then-pregnant wife, Hailey Baldwin, for lunch, lost his temper and demanded to know what they thought was so funny before yelling, “Get outta here!”

Hotel staff shooed away the boys, who were attending a bar mitzvah.

“Justin does not seem to be in a great place,” confides the insider. “He’s been snapping a lot in public and freaking out over meaningless stuff.”

Raymond Hall/GC Images

“It’s obvious that he’s stressed and not coping very well with his emotions, and a lot of people in his life would love to see him get some coaching on how to better manage his anger.”

“Everywhere he goes, people are either clamoring for a piece of him or purposely trying to get him to react, so it’s understandable he’d get triggered. But that’s the sort of stress he will always face as someone with his level of fame!”

Meanwhile, Hailey, 27, and the “Mood” singer are celebrating the birth of their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, which the source says has also made Justin a hot mess.

“The feeling in his circle is that the sooner he gets help and learns how to deal with his temper in heated situations, the better,” says the insider.