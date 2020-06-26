Justin Bieber is taking legal action against two anonymous women who previously accused him on social media of sexual assault, In Touch confirms.

In court documents filed on Thursday, June 25, and obtained by In Touch, the singer’s attorneys claimed that the defendants — identified by their Twitter handles, Danielle (@danielleglvn) and Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) — “fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations.”

One woman alleged she was assaulted by Bieber in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014, in a hotel room at the Four Seasons hotel following his impromptu performance at SXSW festival. However, the complaint alleges there “are multiple witnesses and documentary evidence to dispute Danielle’s malicious lie.”

In separate allegations, another woman claimed he invited her to his hotel room at the Langham, in New York, in the early hours of May 5, where he sexually assaulted her. “Kadi, as an apparent superfan, may have waited outside his hotel at times, and like other fans, may have managed a fan photograph with him, but (if so) that is where any reality of her story ends,” the filing states.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

On June 21, Bieber took to Twitter to address the claims and added he would be “working” with “authorities to take legal action.”

“I stayed with Selena [Gomez] and our friends at an Airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the Four Seasons was messed up,” Bieber noted, referring to his on-and-off ex-girlfriend. “The pics I showed of me and Selena March 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the Four Seasons.”

He continued, “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.