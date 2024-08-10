Justin Bieber Boots Kids Out of Hotel Lobby to Protect Hailey

Justin Bieber has already gone into full papa bear mode! The “Somebody to Love” singer scolded some teenagers who wouldn’t leave him alone in a hotel lobby in Los Angeles, California. Justin reportedly became concerned about the safety of his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber.

The group of teens, who were at the hotel for a bar mitzvah according to TMZ, all held their phones up and recorded Justin, 30, and the attention finally got to him. In the TikTok video shared on Thursday, August 8, Justin can be seen asking the gaggle of kids what they found so funny.

“Is this funny to you guys? This is funny to you guys?” Justin asked the teenagers who all held their phones up as they filmed the pop star. “Get out of here! Go on, get out of here! This is not funny, bro!”

The “Love Yourself” artist wore a white tank top with a straw hat and sunglasses, and he was sporting a pair of shorts slung low on his waist.

TMZ reported that Justin didn’t lose his cool right away and an eyewitness told the outlet that the dad-to-be didn’t lose his cool with the group of kids right away. Justin was reportedly meeting Hailey, 27, at the Waldorf Astoria for lunch in Beverly Hills, but the onlookers refused to oblige his requests for them to let him exist in peace.

Sources told the outlet that the singer-songwriter “didn’t swear at the kids,” and he was “only worried about his wife’s safety.”

Earlier this year, Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, caused fans to worry that the couple had run into trouble within their marriage.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” Stephen, 58, wrote alongside an Instagram Reel he reshared in February. “There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face.”

However, it turned out he was only asking for some extra prayers for the couple and they were happily married.

On May 9, Justin and Hailey announced they were expecting baby No. 1. The couple shared the news via Instagram with a sweet retro-style video that featured Hailey in a form-fitting white lace gown that showed off her growing baby bump. A rep later confirmed that the Rhode skincare founder was already six months along in her pregnancy.

The same day, family and friends flooded social media with congratulations for the parents-to-be, including Hailey’s dad, Stephen.

“Love you guys, blessed beyond words. Praise God. Let’s get ready to have some fun y’all,” Stephen wrote alongside a photo of Hailey and Justin’s baby announcement that he shared on his own Instagram profile.

However, Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette caused some confusion with fans when she commented on Stephen’s post.

“Congratulations Grandpa!” Pattie, 49, wrote. “WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!”

Fans were quick to notice the use of the word “grandbabies” as opposed to “grandbaby,” and several people thought that Pattie was teasing that Justin and Hailey were expecting twins. She later clarified her remark with another comment.

“No not twins lol I wish,” Pattie explained. “I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now.”