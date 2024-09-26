Julie Chrisley wrote a letter to the judge presiding over her criminal case where she detailed the extensive work she has done since checking into prison in early 2023, In Touch can exclusively report.

In Touch obtained the letter that Julie, 51, submitted to the court ahead of her resentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 25.

In the note, Julie said, “Since self-surrendering on January 17, 2023, I have programmed continuously. I have also worked without interruption. I have held positions in commissary, food service and laundry.”

“I am currently working two positions,” Julie said. “I have also taught classes to other inmates. I have received ServeSafe certification as well as a license to operate a forklift. I have completed the ‘needs’ as stated in my file.”

Julie ended, “I have and continue to take classes with the Psychology department as well as any new classes that are available.”

The reality star submitted several certifications that she obtained in prison. The certifications show that Julie took a course in victim impact, a seven-week bible study course, a national parenting program, several financial courses and various other classes. Julie also included letters from friends and family to support her plea for a lower sentence.

One of the friends was Alice Marie Johnson, the woman who former president Donald Trump pardoned while in office.

Kim Kardashian and her legal team had brought the case to Donald, 78. Alice, 69, wrote, “I served over 21 years in prison as a first-time nonviolent offender before receiving clemency in 2018, and later a full Presidential Pardon in 2020. Therefore, I understand what a mother’s incarceration does to her children left devoid of that maternal nurturing. I also know firsthand the poor conditions of confinement of female prisoners, including the extreme mental health toll it takes on the woman and her entire family.”

She added, “I’ve had the honor of personally getting to know Julie Chrisley’s family, especially her daughter Savannah. Julie’s family is amazing, which is a testament to how much love and guidance their parents poured into them.” Alice continued, “I’m pleading with you to grant Julie Chrisley’s petition for a sentence reduction and restore her to her loving family, community and the many people who are praying for her release. Julie is definitely not a risk to public safety, and I truly believe that the twenty months she has already served has more than satisfied any need for further punishment.”

As In Touch previously reported, Julie’s children Savannah Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley also wrote letters to the judge. However, the letters did little to help Julie in court. The judge ended up resentencing her to seven years in prison.

Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

In 2022, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Julie was hit with a seven-year sentence. The couple appealed the decision.

The higher court denied their request. However, the higher court said Julie should not have been tied to any crime before 2007 due to a lack of evidence. The lower court was instructed to resentence Julie. Despite the ruling by the higher court, at the recent hearing, the judge kept Julie’s sentence the same.