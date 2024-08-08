A federal judge ordered Julie Chrisley to appear in-person at her upcoming resentencing, despite the reality star complaining she’d have to be shackled for hours to get to court, In Touch can report.

According to court records obtained by In Touch, the judge presiding over the reality star’s criminal case denied her request to attend the upcoming hearing on September 25 via videoconference.

Julie, 51, claimed it would cause her “undue physical harm” if she had to travel from her prison in Oklahoma to the court hearing in Georgia.

Her lawyer said that prison officials would “likely would transfer [Julie] via the transfer facility in Oklahoma City or place her in a van for a lengthy, multiple-hour trip while shackled to facilitate her appearance in court.”

Julie’s lawyer added, “Either option would remove Ms. Chrisley from FMC Lexington for an unnecessarily extend period of time and impose undue physical hardship on her.” She said the prosecutors had not opposed the request.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The judge signed a writ of habeas corpus ad prosequendum, which orders law enforcement to bring a prisoner to court.

The order read, “You are hereby commanded to have the body of Julie Chrisley by you restrained of her liberty, as it is said, by whatsoever names detained before the Honorable Eleanor L. Ross, United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, at the courtroom of said court in the City of Atlanta, at 10:00 am, on September 25, 2024, and from day to day thereafter until discharged by the court, then and there to be sentenced and receive and abide by the judgment of this court in the above-entitled case, thence to be returned to the custody from which she came, and have you this writ.”

Julie and her husband Todd Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd, 55, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while Julie received a seven-year term.

The couple appealed the decision. Despite their arguments, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit recently upheld the convictions.

However, the higher court ruled that there was not enough evidence to tie Julie to any of the crimes that took place before 2007. As a result, the appeals court said Julie needed to be resentenced in the case.

Jason Kempin / Getty

Julie and Todd’s daughter Savannah Chrisley spoke out about her mixed feelings about the higher court rule.

On her podcast, Savannah, 26, said, “I am beyond relieved that the court recognized the mistakes made in my mother’s sentencing. We’ve been fighting so hard for this, and it gives us hope for a fairer outcome moving forward.”

She added, “It’s been an incredibly tough time for all of us, but this decision gives us a glimmer of hope. We will continue to fight for justice and the truth.”

On top of the criminal case, Todd, Julie and Savannah are being sued by a man named Patrick Rykwalder.

The lawsuit seeks damages over Todd and Julie’s son Grayson’s car crash in November 2022. Patrick accuses Grayson, 18, of being negligent while driving and smashing into his car.

The Chrisley family members have denied all allegations of wrongdoing and have moved to dismiss the case.