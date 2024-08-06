Julie Chrisley is pleading with a federal court judge to not force her to attend her upcoming court hearing in person because it would cause her “undue physical hardship,” In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Julie, 51, asked that she be allowed to appear remotely via videoconference for her resentencing hearing on September 25.

Julie is currently locked up at a prison in Lexington, Kentucky.

She was sentenced to seven years in prison while her husband Todd, 55, was hit with a 12-year sentence after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Recently, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit upheld the convictions against the couple.

However, the court vacated Julie’s sentence because it found there was not enough evidence to tie her to crimes that occurred before 2007. The appeals court ruled the lower court needed to resentence Julie based on the decision.

Julie and Todd’s criminal case was filed in Georgia, where the upcoming hearing is scheduled to take place.

In her new motion, Julie said that the Bureau of Prisons “likely would transfer her via the transfer facility in Oklahoma City or place her in a van for a lengthy, multiple-hour trip while shackled to facilitate her appearance in court. Either option would remove Ms. Chrisley from FMC Lexington for an unnecessarily extend period of time and impose undue physical hardship on her.”

Julie’s lawyer asked that the reality star be allowed to attend the hearing via videoconference and not show up in person. She said prosecutors did not oppose the request. The judge presiding over the case has yet to sign off on Julie’s request.

As In Touch first reported, Todd’s estranged son, Kyle Chrisley, spoke out after the recent court decision. Kyle, who hasn’t spoken to Todd in over a year, said, “I’m happy for Julie but you know it’s really unfortunate that the court found the previous ruling on everything else valid.”

He said, “I’m hoping the next step for my dad is the Supreme Court of Appeals.”

On her podcast, Todd and Julie’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, spoke out about her mom’s win in court. “I am beyond relieved that the court recognized the mistakes made in my mother’s sentencing,” Savannah, 26, said.

“We’ve been fighting so hard for this, and it gives us hope for a fairer outcome moving forward,” she added.

She continued, “It’s been an incredibly tough time for all of us, but this decision gives us a glimmer of hope. We will continue to fight for justice and the truth.”

As In Touch previously reported, Julie, Todd, and Savannah are in the middle of a separate civil lawsuit over Grayson Chrisley’s 2022 car accident.

A man named Patrick Rykwalder sued the family, accusing Grayson of being negligent on the date of the accident, November 22, 2022. He claimed Grayson, 18, was not paying attention when he slammed into the back of his car. Grayson had to be transported to the hospital but was released shortly after.

Patrick demanded unspecified damages. Todd, Julie and Savannah have denied all allegations of wrongdoing and asked that the case be thrown out of court. The judge has yet to rule.