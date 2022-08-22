It’s over. Julianne Hough and Charlie Wilson have split after less than one year of dating, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“They were physically attracted to each other but didn’t gel emotionally,” the source says, adding that they broke things off a “few months ago.”

The source admits Wilson was a “total rebound fling” after Hough’s divorce from ex-husband Brooks Laich.

The Dancing With the Stars alum was photographed kissing the male model in November 2021 while out and about in Los Angeles. Although neither has talked publicly about their relationship, they did not appear to hide their hot romance.

A separate insider told In Touch at the time that the pair had only been seeing each other for a “few weeks” but things had heated up fast.

“They’re a match made in heaven because he’s a bit of a hippie, like her, and they both get each other’s quirkiness … They can’t get enough of each other,” the insider said of Hough and Wilson, noting that they hadn’t “been dating long.”

Hough “liked” that her new beau was “caring” and that he is a father of “two young children,” though at the time, the Footloose actress had not met his little ones, said the insider. “Obviously, he’s not lacking in the looks department!”

Their fling came one year after Hough filed for divorce from Laich in November 2020. The exes, who wed in July 2017, announced their split five months prior in May 2020.

John Photography/Shutterstock

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the former couple said in a joint statement at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Prior to their announcement, a separate source told In Touch that Hough and Laich opted to spend “time apart” and self-quarantined separately amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For his part, the former hockey player has moved on with Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir. In Touch broke the news in April 2021 that the two were dating and had “a ton in common.”

In June, they proved they were still going strong when Tanja shared a sweet birthday tribute for Laich’s 39th birthday.

“I love witnessing you be you, my love. It may well be my favorite thing in this universe to experience moments in which you are just pure joy,” the CrossFit athlete gushed via Instagram. “I love your big, kind heart, your bright contagious soul and your life on fire kind of energy you bring to each day!”

She continued, “I love your determination, your unwavering faith and attention to every little detail in all things you do. I am constantly in awe and inspired by your mindset, intention and the integrity you live by.”

Reps for Hough and Wilson did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment.