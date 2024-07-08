The late Paul Walker‘s only child Meadow Walker is one step closer to cutting all ties with her ex-husband, Louis Thorton-Allan, after a judge signed off on their divorce settlement, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a California judge approved the agreement submitted by Meadow, 25, and Louis last month in the case.

As we first reported, the exes told the court the case could proceed as an “uncontested matter.” At the time, Meadow’s lawyer told the judge, “the parties have a written agreement that will be submitted to the court, or a stipulation for judgment that will be submitted to the court.”

The deal the pair reached covered the division of their property, support, and attorney fees.

The judge said the agreement was “fair and reasonable.” The court order notes the marriage will legally terminate on August 13, 2024.

Meadow and Louis wed on October 17, 2021. Paul’s Fast & Furious costar Vin Diesel walked Meadow down the aisle.

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

In her petition filed in February, Meadow listed the date of separation as January 3, 2024. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Meadow asked the court to terminate her ex’s right to collect spousal support. She noted they signed a prenuptial agreement before they walked down the aisle. Her lawyer said, “The character of any and all assets has been determined by the premarital agreement entered into by and between the parties and their attorneys dated October 14, 2021.”

A couple of weeks later, Louis fired back at Meadow’s petition and request he be cut off from support. He demanded spousal support from Paul’s daughter. His filing asked for support as provided for in the “pre-marital agreement signed.” In addition, he demanded his legal fees be covered by Meadow in the case.

A couple of months before the divorce filing, Meadow announced she split from Louis after two years of marriage. They released a joint statement which read, ““After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate.”

The statement continued, “This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other.”

The exes have kept a low profile since the divorce.

Getty (2)

Meadow lost her father Paul in a 2013 car crash in Santa Clarita. The actor was 40 and Meadow was 15 at the time.

Meadow had a cameo in Fast X in 2023. She shared a clip before the movie’s release writing, “The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors.” “Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too,” Meadow added. “With those who have been around to see me grow up.” Paul’s last film was Furious 7, which was released in 2015