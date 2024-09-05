Judge Greg Mathis’ estranged wife, Linda Mathis, is quickly moving her divorce from the television star forward, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Linda, 61, hired a process server to personally serve her husband with the divorce papers. The process server drove out to their $5 million home in Beverly Hills at 10:30 a.m. Linda said her husband was handed the paperwork.

Linda filed for divorce on August 22 and had Greg, 64, served the following day.

The exes have been married for 39 years. In her petition, Linda cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She put the date of separation as July 17. The duo has four adult children, Amir, Jade, Greg Jr, and Camara, which makes the issues of custody and child support moot. Linda checked the box to request spousal support from Greg and asked that he be cut off from any support.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

A couple of days later, Greg spoke to TMZ about the divorce while arriving at LAX airport. Greg said he was experiencing “the worst days of his life.” When asked how he was holding up, the television judge said, “I’m not holding up very well. Maybe I’ll be an example for another man, cautionary tale, don’t neglect your wife. That’s what happens, guys.”

He continued, “Never be too busy. Never have too much fun beyond your wife.” Greg explained that his work schedule had created issues in his marriage. He said he had been on the road for weeks at a time, which he believed his wife did not appreciate.

Greg said he moved his show to Los Angeles earlier this year and the plan was to spend more time with Linda.

“I committed to staying home more and making my wife more of a priority, but as you see, I haven’t,” he said. “I’m still here on the road doing the same thing in terms of going out and to another city.”

He said they were still living in the same house and he was “trying to get my wife back.”

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Greg said he had to show her through his actions. “Hopefully, I can show her while we’re there together and hopefully, she doesn’t complete the [divorce] process.”

He said he was “changing” in hopes that she would stick around. “I’m going to get my wife back,” he proclaimed. On top of that, he said he wanted to eliminate any rumors that he had a secret baby or cheated. Regarding his wife potentially believing he cheated. “Neglect can create suspicion, certainly,” he said.

“If you’re gone as much as I am, she has every right to suspect. You go to work, and you go to serve the community around the country. Then, you go with your guys to sporting events around the country and you go to other events without your wife. She would have a right to suspect infidelity.”

“That’s not the reason for this,” he ended. Linda has yet to respond to Greg’s statements he plans to win her back and have her call off the divorce.