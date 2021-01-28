Former Kardashian BFF Joyce Bonelli is accusing the father of her son Zeplin Black of parental kidnapping in a shocking series of messages. The makeup artist informed fans she is looking for her eldest child, whom she welcomed in 2012 with the mystery man.

“Parental kidnapping is when one parent takes the child and refuses to return them … If one parent removes the child to a second or unknown location, in order to deny visitation of the other parent, even without a standing custody decision, it is considered parental kidnapping,” Bonelli wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 28. “But with a court order in place … the parent who knows of the visitation order and willfully violates it is in contempt of the court’s order. Contempt in family law is a quasi-criminal action.”

Bonelli asked her social media followers to send any information if they spot her son in the Temecula, California, area. “We are close. Please continue to DM [direct message] me with any leads,” the Bureau De Stil owner captioned another post, before sharing some words of inspiration to keep her spirits lifted. “Mothers. We are resilience. We stay strong. We find strength. We overcome as there is no other option. We are grace of God. Goddess. We are the light,” it reads.

The A-list glam artist, who is known for working closely with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family before parting ways in 2018, is continuing to share more photos of her son amid the ongoing search. “My precious baby. I miss you. You know you have my heart and I’ll fight forever for you … I’ve always told him no matter what anyone says or does. I love him. The most and will always fight for him no matter what,” Bonelli wrote.

“It doesn’t matter how many of you come together to try to break me down,” she fired back at naysayers. “I’ve been surviving my whole life so you ain’t got s–t on me. But to bring my kids into it, you are sick. May God have mercy on your souls.”

Bonelli is now married to husband Ben Taverniti, whom she wed on August 28, 2018. They share twins Raz and Kal-El as well as daughter Ea.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Joyce Bonelli‘s kids.