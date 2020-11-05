Sibling rivalry? None here! Counting On star Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) documented a cute moment shared between her and husband Austin Forsyth’s kids, Gideon and Evelyn Mae, nearly three months after welcoming their baby girl.

The TLC couple’s kiddos were enjoying their afternoon “lounging around” in precious new portraits she shared on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 4. Evelyn was bundled up in a blanket on the couch and even flashed a smile at her mama, 23, before her older brother, 2, dropped by to kiss her on the cheek.

“So much love!” Joy-Anna gushed over Gideon’s sweet smooch.

Joy-Anna recently shared with fans that Austin, 26, surprised her with a fun-filled getaway to celebrate her birthday on October 28. “Every detail was incredibly thoughtful! Annnddd he must really love me because he wore a bathrobe and watched hallmark movies with me!” she wrote about their much-needed vacay.

Prior to that, the former 19 Kids and Counting star responded to a few rumors about her marriage and family plans. Joy-Anna shut down speculation she and her spouse are divorcing on October 27, confirming there is no trouble in paradise. “If you follow our personal Instagram pages, you’ll know these rumors are FAR from true,” she replied via her Instagram Story. “I love [him] so much.”

Another social media user theorized Joy-Anna had a bun in the oven after she shared stunning new family photos. “Oh God, she’s not pregnant again …” the Instagram user wrote, to which the mom of two replied, “I have a 9-week-old.”

Joy-Anna and Austin were over the moon when their bundle of joy arrived in August following a devastating miscarriage in 2019. “To say my heart is full is an understatement,” Joy-Anna wrote after the birth of their daughter. “We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21 at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces and is 19.5 inches long! She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held!”

This will be Evelyn’s first holiday season and we bet the Forsyths are going to cherish every minute of it!