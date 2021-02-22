Switching up her look? Counting On star Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) appeared to show off a darker hair color in a new photo with husband Austin Forsyth.

The TLC star’s latest portrait with her beau, 27, had fans wondering if she dyed her locks to get a richer tone. “I love your hair dark,” one Instagram user commented on Monday, February 22. “I don’t know if it’s natural or not, but you look cute!”

“I love the darker colored hair and bangs on you,” another person complimented about her seemingly changed appearance, while a third questioned if it was just the dim lighting in the shot giving that impression.

Joy, 23, gushed over her spouse in the sweet caption, writing, “Me: ‘let’s take a pic’ Austin: *closes his eyes* Me: ‘What are you doing?’ Austin: ‘It makes me look peaceful.’ You always know how to make me laugh. I love you, @austin4site!”

With the new year underway, Joy-Anna has already taken up some new hobbies. The TV personality revealed her post-baby body goals in January, just five months after welcoming her baby girl, Evelyn Mae Forsyth. Joy-Anna said she was excited to work on herself and take her fitness regime to the next level.

“Healthy habits don’t come [naturally] for me,” the mom of two shared in an update on Instagram. “It’s something I have to work on each day, but I always feel better when eating healthy and exercising. I only ran, like, maybe .3 miles, and the rest I just walked,” she added about her brisk workout. “I think I’m only gonna do, like, .8 today because I’m freezing and did not pack running clothes.”

Prior to her weight loss journey revelations, Joy-Anna shared a sweet story about the very moment she knew Austin was “the one” in a Q&A. The pair married in May 2017 and they share two kids together: 2-year-old son Gideon and 6-month-old daughter Evelyn.

Joy-Anna said she had an instant attraction to her longtime love, adding, “I was 13 when I had a crush on Austin! [heart eyes emoji].” When asked how those feelings evolved into something more serious, she replied, “I’ll try to give a simple answer. If I could say one thing, it would be: I prayed for specific things that were important to me for Austin and God answered those prayers. And we just had them sparks! LOL.”