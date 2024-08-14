Joy-Anna Duggar Shows Off Messy Car in Instagram Video

She’s relatable! Joy-Anna Duggar gave fans a sneak peek into her life as a stay-at-home mom with three young children, including the messiness of her car.

“Tonight is the night I’m going to clean out my car,” Joy-Anna, 26, said in a video she shared to Instagram on Tuesday, August 13. “I’m kind of embarrassed to say this. I did a very deep detail on my car about a month ago, but now it looks like it was a year ago. We spend so much time in our car though, and I semi try to keep it clean, but it’s gotten a little out of hand.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum then turned the camera on the inside of her car and showed the vehicle littered with crumbs, a random pair of boxing gloves, Legos, unused socks and more. Joy-Anna explained there wasn’t “a lot of trash” but “a lot of toys so far.” She also pulled out a potty seat that she never got rid of and said that the family now used it because it was “much cleaner than public restrooms.”

Joy-Anna concluded, “Honestly, I don’t feel too bad. The majority of it was just stuff, but I’m going to work on cleaning it out more consistently though. There wasn’t much trash but there’s a lot of crumbs and food, so I’m going to get it detailed tomorrow. It’s going to be looking brand new.”

The comments section was filled with sympathetic parents who understood the plight of dealing with young kids and keeping their areas clean.

“I remember the days I had the exact same car crumbs and toys everywhere!! It is normal, you are living life. To be honest I miss those days!” one Instagram user wrote in the comments.

Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

Another person added, “This video just made me feel so much more validated for not having a sparkling clean mom car all the time…”

A few people applauded Joy-Anna’s use of the potty seat in the car, and one fan wrote, “I think the car potty is genius. I don’t know why I never thought to do that when my son was a toddler.”

An additional fan said, “This was so satisfying to watch! I always take a laundry basket out and pile everything – trash, toys and all – into the basket then go through it sitting comfortably on the couch with the children doing the leg work to put it all away. Hey, it’s their mess. We have a potty training chair in our van. It is the best for little children who can’t keep from touching EVERYTHING in a public restroom.”

Joy-Anna’s car cleaning video was posted on the heels of the former Counting On star receiving backlash for what critics called “unsafe parenting.” The former reality TV star shared a video on Instagram on Monday, August 12, that featured her riding an ATV with her youngest child, Gunner, in her lap. People slammed Joy-Anna in the comments for not putting a helmet on the toddler while they rode on their farm to go visit some of their horses.