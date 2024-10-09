Joy-Anna Duggar Rushes Son Gunner to ER After Respiratory Issues

Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) had quite a scare when she rushed her son Gunner to the emergency room after he began experiencing respiratory issues.

“Gunner got sick a few days ago … It was just a light cough and runny nose, but it didn’t get bad until day 2… we had laid him to bed and the he woke up a few hours later wheezing and struggling to breathe,” Joy-Anna, 26, shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 8. “We had done all the things we could do at home and nothing was helping so we took him into the ER.”

The former Counting On star revealed that Gunner was then admitted into the hospital after the steroids and breathing treatments the doctors administered didn’t seem to help. Joy-Anna said that while the little one’s oxygen “wasn’t too low” his labored breathing was cause for concern.

The mom of three ultimately had to pull “an all-nighter” and said that Gunner “wanted to be held pretty much all night, and he would only sleep around 20 mins and then wake up crying for 30.”

Austin Forsyth, Joy-Anna’s husband, brought their other two children, Gideon and Evelyn, to the hospital to visit baby Gunner before switching places with her so she could shower and catch up on her missed sleep. Gunner wasn’t released after his first night, and Joy-Anna explained that the doctors had put him on oxygen to help with his breathing. She said that once he’s able to be weaned off the oxygen, he’ll be able to come home.

Austin, 30, stayed overnight with Gunner for a second night and thankfully, the doctors managed to slowly lower his oxygen throughout the night. By the morning of Wednesday, October 9, Joy-Anna and Austin were able to bring Gunner home.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum shared a quick clip of baby Gunner laughing after being released from the hospital and gave an update to fans.

Joy-Anna/Instagram

“We are so happy to be home,” Joy-Anna said. “So thankful that it wasn’t any worse … They did all the testing. So, Gunner, actually, this year, was admitted to the hospital for pretty much the same thing. He spent about the same amount of time on oxygen, and it was the last time he was sick. It was just your common cold.”

The former TLC star continued, “I kind of felt, like, in my gut when he started getting sick that it was the same thing. Sure enough, he had a common cold. His respiratory system just cannot do well on its own because we were doing all the things like breathing treatments, cough medicine, and even more naturopathic ways of things, and he was not responding well.”

Ultimately, the doctors decided on an asthma diagnosis for Gunner, but they couldn’t officially test him for the condition due to his young age, according to Joy-Anna. She ended her video by saying how thankful she was that she and Austin decided to take Gunner in when they did, but now that he’s home, he’s on the mend.