On to the next chapter! Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) revealed that she and her family are moving.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 26, took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 24, to share a photo of herself and husband Austin Forsyth standing in the empty kitchen of their former home with their three kids, Gideon, Evelyn and Gunner. Joy also included a throwback photo of her and Austin, 30, standing on the home’s porch with then-baby Gideon, 6.

“WE ARE MOVING,” the former TLC personality wrote in the caption. “This is our LAST family picture in our home of almost 5 years! We’re a sweaty mess after moving but this picture starts a new adventure! We are so so excited to see what the next few years hold. Swipe to see our family picture when we first moved here!”

Joy and Austin listed their three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Fayetteville, Arkansas, for sale for $369,000 in August, In Touch confirmed via Realtor.com. It is now a pending purchase.

Many fans asked for more details on the family’s move in the comments of Joy’s post.

“Exciting! Congratulations! Will you be showing the new home?” one person asked, while another user commented, “Where did you guys move to?! Congratulations!”

“I am so happy for y’all! Are y’all getting a bigger house in the state of Arkansas or moving out of Arkansas?” a third fan asked.

Joy shared a bit more about why they decided to move in a video on her Instagram Stories.

“We have always dreamed of living on some land, having room for the kids to roam, having a farm, all of that. And the next right step for us was to move, and so we ended up moving two weeks ago,” she explained. “We are in a rental for a while, but God answered so many prayers just for the rental that we were looking for, the area that we were looking in. We had been looking for like, four or five months, every day. … This one kind of fell in our laps.”

“I’ll have to give you guys a house tour soon. But we are already settled in this house. The moving process went so, so well,” Joy added, noting that, with enough help from friends and family, they were able to move everything out of their old home within three or four hours. “By the end of the first day, our new house felt like home already.”

While most of Joy’s family members live in Arkansas, sister Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, moved from Texas to California in 2019. After visiting Jinger, 30, in Los Angeles in January, Joy admitted that she could see herself moving to L.A. to be closer to her sister and brother-in-law, as well as their daughters Felicity and Evangeline.

“Actually, so it’s funny because when we went and visited Jinger and Jeremy, they were joking like, ‘Jeremy is going to try and convince Austin that L.A. is not so bad of a place to live,’” the mom of three said in a YouTube Q&A on January 27. “This is the first trip, not that we’re ever gonna move there probably, but this is the first time where I was like, ‘I mean I could see us living here if that’s where God moved us.’”

Joy continued, “It was so good to be with her and just have some quality time and catch up on life. But I don’t know if we would ever actually move there. … But they have such a great community and everybody in their neighborhood is super sweet. And we really enjoyed our trip. We’ll enjoy vacations out there but I don’t think we’ll ever actually move.”