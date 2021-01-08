Lookin’ good, mama! Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) flaunted her sexy new haircut in a selfie with daughter Evelyn Mae.

“All smiles,” the Counting On star, 23, captioned the Instagram photo on Thursday, January 7, with her baby girl, 4 months.

The mom of two — who also shares son Gideon, 2, with husband Austin Forsyth — gave off mom Michelle Duggar vibes in a series of gorgeous photos with her family.

“New Year. New Hair,” she captioned one album with her family on Thursday, January 7, before uploading several more and writing, “We got pictures taken. In the rain.”

It seems like the 19 Kids and Counting alum has gotten more daring with her fashion choices over the years. In October 2020, Joy rocked a pair of pants (gasp!) in pics with Gideon, breaking the family’s unwritten rule.

Back in 2013, Michelle, 54 — who shares 19 kids with her husband, Jim Bob Duggar — explained her reasoning behind the famous family’s modest dress code.

“After I was born again and became a Christian, I really began to cover up,” she said during a TLC Q&A at the time. “I felt like the Lord was saying to me, ‘You know what, you probably shouldn’t be wearing that. It’s a little bit low cut, or a little bit too high, you know?’ I just really felt like I needed to obey what God was saying to me first and understand later. And then I saw in the scriptures a lot of things that helped me understand why I was feeling uncomfortable with my previous clothing choices.”

As a result, the Duggar matriarch rid her closet of anything too sultry and opted for thrift store finds over big-box retailers.

“As we studied as a family, we found we could come up with our idea of what we thought modesty was, but we really wanted to see what the scriptures said about it,” she continued. “Our interpretation was that from the neck down to the knee should be covered. By keeping those private areas covered, there’s not any ‘defrauding’ going on.”

In Jinger Vuolo, Jessa Seewald, Jill Dillard and Jana Duggar‘s book Growing Up Duggar, the girls revealed they use a “safe word” when coming in contact with a woman dressed inappropriately. If they spot someone in a less-than-modest outfit, they say the word “Nike” — and the boys direct their eyes to their sneakers instead of straight ahead.

Considering these ladies now wear pants themselves, as well as nose rings, tattoos and miniskirts, it’s safe to say times are a-changin’ in 2021.