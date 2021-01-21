Unconventional workout gear! Joy-Anna Duggar flaunted her post-baby body while running in a skirt, five months after giving birth.

“Healthy habits don’t come [naturally] for me,” the Counting On star wrote via Instagram. “It’s something I have to work on each day, but I always feel better when eating healthy and exercising.”

In a video shared to her Instagram Story, the mom of two — who shares son Gideon, 2, and daughter Evelyn Mae with husband Austin Forsyth — admitted she’s “out of shape” but that getting some fresh air was “fun.”

“I did it. I only ran, like, maybe .3 miles, and the rest I just walked. I think I’m only gonna do, like, .8 today,” she told her social media followers, “because I’m freezing and did not pack running clothes.” The reality TV mama pointed the camera toward her feet, which showed her bare legs and what appeared to be a pair of flats.

Back in 2013, Joy-Anna’s mom, Michelle Duggar, — who shares 19 kids with husband Jim Bob Duggar — explained the reasoning behind the family’s modest dress code.

“After I was born again and became a Christian, I really began to cover up,” she said during a TLC Q&A at the time. “I felt like the Lord was saying to me, ‘You know what, you probably shouldn’t be wearing that. It’s a little bit low cut, or a little bit too high, you know?’ I just really felt like I needed to obey what God was saying to me first and understand later. And then I saw in the scriptures a lot of things that helped me understand why I was feeling uncomfortable with my previous clothing choices.”

Though several of their children, (cough, cough Jinger Vuolo and Jill Dillard) have pushed the boundaries when it comes to style, Joy-Anna remains relatively conservative. While her siblings often step out in pants, heels and gasp! nose rings, Joy tends to cover up. That said, she did recently get a new haircut!

Speaking of Jinger, the L.A. transplant also recently showed off her fitness duds in a candid post via Instagram. “I was so thankful to be able to workout throughout my pregnancy with Evy Jo,” she shared hours before her little sis. “It wasn’t always easy getting motivated but was definitely worth it in the end. Just got cleared to get back at it and I can’t wait!”

In the comments, Joy-Anna wrote, “Good job, Jinge! Proud of you!”

How cute! It sounds like these two will help keep each other motivated.