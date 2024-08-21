Josie Duggar Makes Appearance at Jana Duggar's Wedding

All grown up! The youngest Duggar child, Josie Duggar, was seen in a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in a video of her sister Jana Duggar’s wedding.

Josie, 14, looked thrilled to be celebrating Jana’s August 15 wedding to Stephen Wissmann in the video shared on Instagram. The teen wore a neutral-colored dress with puffy sleeves. She gave her new brother-in-law a pat on the shoulder as he and Jana, 34, entered the reception for their wedding. Josie wasn’t seen in any of the professional photos shared by Jana from her big day, and she also wasn’t a member of the newlyweds’ wedding party.

After Jana’s wedding made headlines, fans were shocked to not see some of her sisters as her bridesmaids. Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johanna Duggar, Jordyn Duggar and Jinger Vuolo all stood beside the bride during the ceremony as bridesmaids. Jana also included her sister-in-law Abbie Duggar as one of her bridesmaids. However, Josie, along with Jill Dillard and Jennifer Duggar, were not in the bridal party.

Josie and Jennifer, 17, are still teenagers, which might explain why they weren’t in the wedding party. Jill, 33, on the other hand, has distanced herself from the family in recent years. Despite Jill not being a bridesmaid, she confirmed that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, did attend the wedding. The mom of three posted a photo of herself, Derick, 35, Jana and Stephen, 31, posting together for the snap. Jill also shared a video of Jana and Stephen sharing a kiss on the dance floor, as well as images of her celebrating with her friends.

Jana was once labeled as the “Cinderella Duggar” because she got married later in life than some of her younger siblings. She opened up about how she once felt self conscious about taking longer to find her husband.

“I’m just like, ‘What is it? Is it me? Do I have a problem?’” Jana told People in an article published on August 16. “I know I’ve prayed for this for years and years and yeah, definitely been like, ‘What’s the matter? Why can’t I just…’ All of my siblings, most of them have been married in their early 20s.”

However, even if she felt judged for marrying later, the Counting On alum said she always tried to look at the bright side of the situation.

“I’ve been able to connect with so many of my other siblings, or friends, or do things that a lot of married people have not been able to do as they’ve gotten married young,” Jana told the publication. “I’ve tried to look at the positive, yet you long for that person, that someone that you can spend life with. It has been hard, but it has been good and God’s taught me a lot through it all.”

The former TLC star continued, “I haven’t always understood what the bigger picture is, but I know that God knows what is best for all of us. And so, for me, it’s getting married later. Each of our stories will be written differently. If we were all the exact same, it would be a boring life. So I think it’s neat how God orchestrates.”